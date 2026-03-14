TMC's insult of President Murmu is insult to India's tribals, its people and Constitution: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:15 IST
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- India
TMC's insult of President Murmu is insult to India's tribals, its people and Constitution: Modi in Kolkata.
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- tribals
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- Constitution
- politics
- Droupadi Murmu