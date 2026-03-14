Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Disrespect to President Murmu in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses the ruling TMC of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu and the Constitution, alleging mismanagement of her sanctioned visit. He highlights the hurtful impact on tribal and marginalized communities in West Bengal and demands accountability from the state government ahead of assembly elections.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he described as disrespect to President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking at a rally, Modi insisted the TMC had not only insulted the President but also disrespected the nation's tribal communities and the Constitution.
This controversy stems from President Murmu's visit to north Bengal, where her scheduled program was disrupted, leading to expressions of displeasure. Modi accused TMC of poor management, highlighting the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to receive the President as a significant affront.
Modi's remarks aim at rallying support for the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections, while the TMC refutes the allegations. The incident has heightened tensions between the BJP and TMC, as the latter is accused of ignoring the country's first tribal President.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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