Coal India Powers Through Global Crisis with Robust Strategies

State-owned Coal India Ltd is taking proactive measures to ensure the provision of affordable power to the country in the face of rising tensions in West Asia, which threaten global shipping lanes and impact imported coal costs. A senior official has confirmed that the company is well-prepared to handle the situation.

Coal India Ltd, responsible for 80% of the nation's coal production, plays a crucial role in ensuring energy sufficiency. With large stockpiles at various facilities, the company is equipped to meet spikes in demand, especially with a looming summer energy requirement on the horizon.

To address potential surges in coal demand, the company has directed its subsidiaries to enhance coal dispatches through a new auction mechanism. Additionally, the Government of India has declared its readiness to meet any unprecedented demand spikes, with current supplies to non-regulated sectors showing a 14% increase compared to the previous year.