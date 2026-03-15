Revolutionizing Rural India: The Samriddh Gram Phygital Service Centre

The launch of the first Samriddh Gram Phygital Service Centre in Umri village, Guna, marks a significant stride toward bridging the digital divide in rural India. Announced by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, this initiative integrates digital and physical services to enhance residents' access to essential resources.

As part of the Department of Telecommunications' pilot venture, the Samriddh Gram centre stands as a single-window hub for a spectrum of services, including education, agriculture, healthcare, and government services. Leveraging the vast rural broadband infrastructure established by BharatNet, this centre aims to enrich agricultural practices, education quality, and healthcare accessibility.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to digital India, equipping rural inhabitants with tools for smarter agriculture, faster healthcare diagnostics, and enriched learning experiences. This centre is expected to set a precedent, extending the benefits of technology to India's rural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)