Average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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