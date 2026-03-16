We hope that after military action, diplomacy will be relevant again: Israeli envoy on possibility of diplomatic engagement with Iran.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
We hope that after military action, diplomacy will be relevant again: Israeli envoy on possibility of diplomatic engagement with Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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