Left Front announces candidates for 192 constituencies in first list for 294-seat West Bengal assembly polls.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Left Front announces candidates for 192 constituencies in first list for 294-seat West Bengal assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Left Front
- West Bengal
- election
- candidates
- assembly
- polls
- constituencies
- politics
- announcement
- 2023
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