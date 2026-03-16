Political Maneuvering in Haryana: Rajya Sabha Polls and Party Dynamics
The Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana saw political maneuvering, with the BJP backing Independent candidate Satish Nandal and the Congress moving its MLAs to ensure their votes. Despite having enough legislators, the Congress faced challenges due to potential cross-voting and past voting irregularities, while the INLD abstained from voting completely.
- Country:
- India
During the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, polling concluded at 4 PM on Monday amid political strategies from major parties. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) abstained, citing the dissatisfaction of the people with both the BJP and Congress.
The BJP-supported Independent candidate Satish Nandal hopes to overcome previous electoral losses. Meanwhile, the Congress attempted to secure votes by moving MLAs to Himachal Pradesh, though some remained behind due to personal reasons. The BJP alleged voting secrecy violations by two Congress MLAs.
Historical challenges lingered for the Congress, who despite having sufficient numbers in the past, faced defeats due to cross-voting incidents. Results will reveal if these strategies have succeeded or fallen short once again in this tactical election chess game.
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