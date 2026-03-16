Shake-up of Election Officers in Assam Ahead of Polls

The Election Commission has taken a decisive step towards reshaping the administrative framework in Assam just before the upcoming assembly elections by requesting the chief secretary to compile a list of IAS officers from the batches of 2010 to 2021.

This development suggests that several district election officers (DEOs) are likely to be replaced, as the current performance of some DEOs has not met the commission's expectations.

With elections scheduled for April 9, and vote counting on May 4, this change is part of a strategy to ensure a fair and efficient electoral process in the state's 35 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)