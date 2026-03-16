Left Menu

Shake-up of Election Officers in Assam Ahead of Polls

The Election Commission has requested the Assam chief secretary to provide names of all IAS officers from 2010 to 2021. This move indicates possible changes in several district election officers (DEOs) in Assam's 35 districts ahead of the assembly polls. The elections are scheduled for April 9, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:14 IST
Shake-up of Election Officers in Assam Ahead of Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has taken a decisive step towards reshaping the administrative framework in Assam just before the upcoming assembly elections by requesting the chief secretary to compile a list of IAS officers from the batches of 2010 to 2021.

This development suggests that several district election officers (DEOs) are likely to be replaced, as the current performance of some DEOs has not met the commission's expectations.

With elections scheduled for April 9, and vote counting on May 4, this change is part of a strategy to ensure a fair and efficient electoral process in the state's 35 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026