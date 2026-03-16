BJP should be ashamed for attack on Bengal minister Sashi Panja's house by party-backed anti-socials on day of PM's rally: Mamata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:12 IST
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BJP should be ashamed for attack on Bengal minister Sashi Panja's house by party-backed anti-socials on day of PM's rally: Mamata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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