India moving forward with its resolve for development despite the upheaval caused globally since Feb 28: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
India moving forward with its resolve for development despite the upheaval caused globally since Feb 28: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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