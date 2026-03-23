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India moving forward with its resolve for development despite the upheaval caused globally since Feb 28: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:57 IST
India moving forward with its resolve for development despite the upheaval caused globally since Feb 28: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.
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India moving forward with its resolve for development despite the upheaval caused globally since Feb 28: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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