Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says budget to have 21 per cent allocation for environment protection.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:36 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says budget to have 21 per cent allocation for environment protection.
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