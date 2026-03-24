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Delhi's Bold Budget: Rekha Gupta Unveils Ambitious Rs 1,03,700 Crore Plan

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Chief Minister and Finance Minister, presented an ambitious Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for the capital's rapid development. Unveiled in the face of a bomb threat, the budget emphasizes robust governance, termed a 'triple engine' drive, marking a significant future for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:01 IST
Delhi's Bold Budget: Rekha Gupta Unveils Ambitious Rs 1,03,700 Crore Plan
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Delhi's Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Rekha Gupta, presented the budget for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 1,03,700 crore, aimed at fueling the capital's rapid development. Announced on Tuesday, the budget underscores the city's commitment to innovation and infrastructure advancements.

Despite the presentation being overshadowed by a bomb threat received hours before the announcement, Gupta remained undeterred, showcasing the government's determination and resilience. The budget presentation signified a crucial step forward for Delhi's governance, characterized by what Gupta termed a 'triple engine' approach.

This bold budget allocation aims to strategically bolster various sectors, reinforce public services, and drive growth, securing Delhi's position as a progressive and forward-looking capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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