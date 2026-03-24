MCD to be provided Rs 1,000 cr for road improvements in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta while presenting FY27 Budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:39 IST
MCD to be provided Rs 1,000 cr for road improvements in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta while presenting FY27 Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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