Euro Zone Bond Yields React Amid Middle East Tensions
Euro zone benchmark Bund yields experienced a minor decline from their 15-year highs due to growing investor caution over the Middle East conflict and mixed signals regarding U.S.-Iran negotiations. Meanwhile, Brent oil prices continued to rise, adding to inflation concerns and influencing European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike expectations.
Euro zone benchmark Bund yields dipped slightly from their near 15-year highs on Tuesday, as investor caution grew amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and unclear signals about potential U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Oil prices have surged over 40% since early March, heightening inflation worries and prompting expectations of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank. Brent crude futures remained elevated on Tuesday, driven by supply fears.
The 10-year government bond yield in Germany, considered the euro area's standard, decreased by 0.5 basis points to 3.01%, following its peak of 3.077% on Monday. Meanwhile, Germany's 2-year yields and Italy's bond yields also saw minor adjustments, reflecting market sensitivities to policy rate expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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