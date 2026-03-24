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Cold Storage Collapse Tragedy in Prayagraj: Owner Detained

A cold storage facility in Prayagraj collapsed, killing four workers and injuring 14. Owner Ansar Ahmad was detained as police registered an FIR against several individuals. The district has ordered a probe, focusing on the facility's licence status. An ammonia gas leak created additional panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:12 IST
Cold Storage Collapse Tragedy in Prayagraj: Owner Detained
  • Country:
  • India

In Prayagraj, a cold storage facility's collapse resulted in the deaths of four workers and injuries to 14 others. Police have detained the facility's owner, Ansar Ahmad, for questioning regarding the incident that occurred in Phaphamau, officials reported Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Gunawat, stated that an FIR has been registered on Monday night against seven named and four to five unidentified persons. The district administration has launched an inquiry, with Additional District Magistrate Vinita Singh tasked to deliver preliminary findings within two days.

The collapse triggered an ammonia gas leak, causing panic in the surrounding areas. Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar indicated a comprehensive investigation will assess the facility's licence and structural safety. Legal actions are anticipated if negligence is confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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