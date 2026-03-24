1.30 lakh Class IX girl students in Delhi govt schools to be provided cycles for free; Rs 90 crore allocated for scheme: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:16 IST
1.30 lakh Class IX girl students in Delhi govt schools to be provided cycles for free; Rs 90 crore allocated for scheme: CM Rekha Gupta.
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