Iran names Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as new secretary of Supreme National Security Council, replacing late Ali Larijani, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:29 IST
Iran names Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as new secretary of Supreme National Security Council, replacing late Ali Larijani, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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