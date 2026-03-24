In manifesto, AIADMK announces free 1 kg dhal, 1 litre cooking oil to ration card holders in addition to rice.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In manifesto, AIADMK announces free 1 kg dhal, 1 litre cooking oil to ration card holders in addition to rice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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