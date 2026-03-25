New Mexico jury finds Meta's platforms are harmful to children's mental health and imposes USD 375 million penalty, reports AP.
PTI | Santafe | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:42 IST
New Mexico jury finds Meta's platforms are harmful to children's mental health and imposes USD 375 million penalty, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Meta
- New Mexico
- jury
- mental health
- children
- penalty
- USD 375 million
- social media
- impact
- verdict
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