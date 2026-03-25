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Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers Amid Rising Tensions in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur's Ukhrul district have dismantled several bunkers following gunfights between armed groups that injured three people. The operation targeted Lengiangching and Mongkot Chepu villages amid escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities. Heightened patrolling and troop deployment have been implemented to ensure area security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:05 IST
Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers Amid Rising Tensions in Manipur
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  • India

In the aftermath of numerous gunfights between armed factions, security forces have dismantled several bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district. Officials revealed on Wednesday that the operations were concentrated around the Litan police station, focusing on locations like Lengiangching and Mongkot Chepu villages.

The move comes amid mounting tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, particularly near Litan Sareikhong, where incidents as far back as February resulted in more than 30 homes being set ablaze. Continuous exchanges of fire have plagued nearby villages, including Mongkot Chepu and Sharkaphung.

As recently as Tuesday, two Tangkhul Naga civilians suffered injuries from gunfire in Sharkaphung, with a Kuki woman injured at Mongkot Chepu on Monday. Security officials have recovered numerous spent cartridges, while increased patrolling and strategic troop deployments aim to stabilize the region.

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