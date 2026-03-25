Rape of three-year-old: SC directs Haryana govt to expeditiously notify SIT, asks Gurugram Police to hand over case records by Thursday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Rape of three-year-old: SC directs Haryana govt to expeditiously notify SIT, asks Gurugram Police to hand over case records by Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Supreme Court
- Haryana
- SIT
- Gurugram Police
- case records
- investigation
- crime
- justice
- urgent
- judiciary
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