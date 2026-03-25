BJP eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, TMC govt showered them with welfare schemes: Mamata.
PTI | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, TMC govt showered them with welfare schemes: Mamata.
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