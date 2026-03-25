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BJP eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, TMC govt showered them with welfare schemes: Mamata.

PTI | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:36 IST
BJP eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, TMC govt showered them with welfare schemes: Mamata.
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  • India

BJP eliminated names of Adivasis, Rajbanshis en masse from electoral rolls, TMC govt showered them with welfare schemes: Mamata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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