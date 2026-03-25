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BJP Dismisses Owaisi's Bengal Challenge; Focuses on TMC Rivalry

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh downplayed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's political entry in West Bengal, asserting the main impact would be on the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP is set to release its election manifesto on March 28 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the crucial event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST
BJP Dismisses Owaisi's Bengal Challenge; Focuses on TMC Rivalry
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday dismissed any significant electoral impact from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's political foray into West Bengal, stating that any vote shift would primarily affect the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) rather than the BJP. Ghosh emphasized that the public will decide Owaisi's acceptance.

Owaisi's entry into the Bengal political scene has been a longstanding endeavor, now rekindling discussions as his party AIMIM announces an alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the upcoming state elections. Owaisi's focus might parallel TMC's as both target the Muslim vote bank, potentially threatening Mamata Banerjee's hold.

The upcoming West Bengal elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, have raised political anticipation, with BJP preparing to unveil its election manifesto on March 28. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend this significant event that hopes to define BJP's strategic path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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