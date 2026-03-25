TMC vs BJP: Electoral Tensions Rise in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has submitted a formal complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer in West Bengal, targeting BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

The complaint alleges Ghosh threatened police officers, specifically the inspector-in-charge at Kharagpur, during a public rally, with circulating video evidence to support their claims.

This move by TMC aims to pressure electoral authorities to enforce legal action and restrain Ghosh as the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.