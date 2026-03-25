Union Cabinet approves extension of Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme for five years till Mar 31, 2031.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet approves extension of Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme for five years till Mar 31, 2031.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Immigration
- IVFRT
- Visa
- Foreigners
- Registration
- Tracking
- Scheme
- Extension
- Security
- Efficiency
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