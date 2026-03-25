India Extends IVFRT Scheme to Boost Immigration and Visa Services Till 2031
The Union Cabinet has extended the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme until March 2031 with a budget of Rs 1800 crore. Aimed at enhancing immigration and visa services while ensuring national security, the project embraces modern technology to support tourism, business, and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme until March 31, 2031. With a financial allocation of Rs 1800 crore, the initiative's primary goal is to modernize immigration and visa services within a secure framework focused on facilitating travel and reinforcing national security.
The IVFRT project aims to connect and streamline functions related to immigration and foreigners' registration in India. Originally sanctioned in 2010, the scheme's financial commitment has seen various revisions, culminating in this recent extension. The Government views this as not just an update but a strategic overhaul to align with global travel demands and security needs.
In its forthcoming stage, the IVFRT Scheme will concentrate on technological innovations, infrastructure transformation, and the optimization of technological services. Significant improvements have already been realized, such as reduced passenger clearance times, and fully digitalized visa processes provide economic advantages, promoting sectors like tourism and business, thereby fostering economic growth in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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