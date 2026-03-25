The BBC says former Google executive Matt Brittin will be the UK broadcaster's next director-general, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST
The BBC says former Google executive Matt Brittin will be the UK broadcaster's next director-general, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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