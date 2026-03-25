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Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan is facilitating peace talks between the US and Iran, offering Islamabad as a venue for negotiations. The US presented a 15-point proposal demanding Iran dismantle its nuclear program for sanctions relief. Iran seeks concessions and guarantees against future US military actions while refusing limits on its missile program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:56 IST
Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Peace Talks
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In a bold diplomatic move, Pakistan is stepping in to mediate between the US and Iran amid heightened tensions in West Asia. A Pakistani official disclosed Islamabad's role in conveying messages between the two nations with hopes of sparking peace talks.

The US has put forward a 15-point proposal, demanding Iran's nuclear disarmament in return for easing sanctions. However, Iran remains firm, insisting on maintaining its nuclear and missile programs, viewing them as essential to national security.

Iran is also demanding substantial guarantees, including an end to US military presence in the Gulf and assurance against future military actions. While Pakistan offers its capital as a negotiation venue, much depends on Iran's willingness to engage with the US on these demanding terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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