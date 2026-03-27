In a first this poll season in Bengal, EC suspends Basanti PS officer Avijit Paul for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on Thursday.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a first this poll season in Bengal, EC suspends Basanti PS officer Avijit Paul for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- election
- EC
- Avijit Paul
- suspension
- BJP
- TMC
- clashes
- officer
- disciplinary
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