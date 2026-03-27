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In a first this poll season in Bengal, EC suspends Basanti PS officer Avijit Paul for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST
In a first this poll season in Bengal, EC suspends Basanti PS officer Avijit Paul for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on Thursday.
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  • India

In a first this poll season in Bengal, EC suspends Basanti PS officer Avijit Paul for failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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