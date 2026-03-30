Govt approves 29 proposals under 4th tranche of Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme; total investments pegged at Rs 7,104 cr.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:31 IST
Govt approves 29 proposals under 4th tranche of Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme; total investments pegged at Rs 7,104 cr.
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