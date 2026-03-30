Assam witnessed massive development in 10 years of BJP rule, people must remember situation before that: Party chief Nitin Nabin.
PTI | Jagiroad | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:59 IST
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- India
Assam witnessed massive development in 10 years of BJP rule, people must remember situation before that: Party chief Nitin Nabin.
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