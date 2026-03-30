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Assam witnessed massive development in 10 years of BJP rule, people must remember situation before that: Party chief Nitin Nabin.

PTI | Jagiroad | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:59 IST
Assam witnessed massive development in 10 years of BJP rule, people must remember situation before that: Party chief Nitin Nabin.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam witnessed massive development in 10 years of BJP rule, people must remember situation before that: Party chief Nitin Nabin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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