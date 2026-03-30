Congress, DMK know that people of Puducherry will not give them a chance, still they are fighting with each other: PM Modi to booth workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress, DMK know that people of Puducherry will not give them a chance, still they are fighting with each other: PM Modi to booth workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- DMK
- Puducherry
- politics
- elections
- booth workers
- conflict
- support
- Prime Minister
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