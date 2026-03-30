ED moves Delhi HC challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in cases over non-appearance despite summonses in the excise policy probe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
ED moves Delhi HC challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in cases over non-appearance despite summonses in the excise policy probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Justice Triumphs: Acquittal in 2004 Cantt Firing Case Celebrated by Advocate Romil Sagar
Reasonable Doubt: The Acquittal of Aamir
Andhra Pradesh Governor Summons Sixth Legislative Assembly Session
Delhi High Court Reaffirms Acquittal in POCSO Case Citing Lack of Age Proof
Acquittal Verdict Ends Decade-Long Coal Block Allocation Legal Battle