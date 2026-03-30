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ED moves Delhi HC challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in cases over non-appearance despite summonses in the excise policy probe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:11 IST
ED moves Delhi HC challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in cases over non-appearance despite summonses in the excise policy probe.
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  • India

ED moves Delhi HC challenging Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal in cases over non-appearance despite summonses in the excise policy probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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