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Lord Mahavir, the Buddha gave message of non-violence, compassion to humanity from this region of Bihar: President Murmu in Nalanda.

PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
Lord Mahavir, the Buddha gave message of non-violence, compassion to humanity from this region of Bihar: President Murmu in Nalanda.
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  • India

Lord Mahavir, the Buddha gave message of non-violence, compassion to humanity from this region of Bihar: President Murmu in Nalanda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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