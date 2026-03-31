Lord Mahavir, the Buddha gave message of non-violence, compassion to humanity from this region of Bihar: President Murmu in Nalanda.
PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Lord Mahavir, the Buddha gave message of non-violence, compassion to humanity from this region of Bihar: President Murmu in Nalanda.
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