Ancient Nalanda University was great centre of knowledge for 8 centuries; its fall big loss for India, entire world: President Murmu.
PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:59 IST
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Ancient Nalanda University was great centre of knowledge for 8 centuries; its fall big loss for India, entire world: President Murmu.
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