Nalanda University's revival symbol of national, international commitment to re-establish its glorious heritage in modern setting: President.
PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Nalanda University's revival symbol of national, international commitment to re-establish its glorious heritage in modern setting: President.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Nalanda
- university
- revival
- heritage
- international
- commitment
- education
- legacy
- President
- academic
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