BJP would have deleted 5 crore names from Bengal's electoral rolls had we not fought back: Mamata Banerjee at Garbeta poll rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:19 IST
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BJP would have deleted 5 crore names from Bengal's electoral rolls had we not fought back: Mamata Banerjee at Garbeta poll rally.
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