At Puducherry rally, Rahul Gandhi alleges it is clear, UT govt is not expression of people but it is imposed from Delhi.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
At Puducherry rally, Rahul Gandhi alleges it is clear, UT govt is not expression of people but it is imposed from Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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