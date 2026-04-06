Cong left in few states, they don't give work report cards; BJP strives to ensure farmers' prosperity: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong left in few states, they don't give work report cards; BJP strives to ensure farmers' prosperity: PM Modi at poll rally in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nehru Backs Poyyamozhi for Thiruverumbur's Future at Tamil Nadu Election Campaign
Assam CM Accuses Congress of Using Pakistani Links in Election Campaign
Amit Shah Appeals to Christian Community Amid Kerala Election Campaign
I will not lie, deceive you; contest is only between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Trichy election campaign.
Controversy Surrounds Guruvayur's Election Campaign Amid Communal Remarks