Cong believes in dynastic politics with two agenda -- telling lies, indulging in corruption: PM in poll rally in Assam's Hojai.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong believes in dynastic politics with two agenda -- telling lies, indulging in corruption: PM in poll rally in Assam's Hojai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Congress
- Prime Minister
- Assam
- Hojai
- dynastic politics
- corruption
- elections
- poll rally
- support
- agenda
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