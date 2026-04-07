More than 1,500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon in war with Hezbollah, health ministry says, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:53 IST
More than 1,500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon in war with Hezbollah, health ministry says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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