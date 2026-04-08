Oust 'evil' DMK from TN, people suffered a lot in 5 years of its rule: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST
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Oust 'evil' DMK from TN, people suffered a lot in 5 years of its rule: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Tamil Nadu
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- Chennai
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