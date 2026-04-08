Left Menu

Oust 'evil' DMK from TN, people suffered a lot in 5 years of its rule: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:48 IST
Oust 'evil' DMK from TN, people suffered a lot in 5 years of its rule: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
  • Country:
  • India

Oust 'evil' DMK from TN, people suffered a lot in 5 years of its rule: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports After Seven-Year Hiatus

India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports After Seven-Year Hiatus

 Global
2
TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.

TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more developm...

 India
3
China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

 Nicaragua
4
Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes, schemes to people, Dy CM Udhayanidhi urges party workers.

Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes,...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026