Drone Strike on Danube: The Battleground of Ukrainian Ports

On Wednesday, a Russian drone strike targeted Izmail, Ukraine's largest Danube river port, causing significant damage to port infrastructure and a civilian vessel, according to the country's seaport authority.

Emergency services quickly extinguished fires that erupted in warehouses, with officials reporting no casualties. Ukraine's regional development ministry highlighted ongoing attacks on logistics and port infrastructure.

Izmail, located on the southwestern tip of Ukraine, serves as a key logistical node, especially after Russia blockaded Black Sea ports. Though the blockade was lifted in 2023, Danube ports like Izmail remain crucial for importing and exporting vital resources.