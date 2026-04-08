Tisza Party Set to Secure Parliamentary Dominance in Hungary

The Hungarian political landscape is poised for a significant shift as projections indicate the opposition party, Tisza, is on track to win a two-thirds majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This development could potentially reshape Hungary's legal and constitutional frameworks.

According to a forecast by the polling agency Median, Tisza is projected to secure between 138 and 142 seats in the 199-member parliament. This strong showing would enable the party to implement substantial changes, particularly those necessary to access European Union funds, which have been a point of contention.

The projection is grounded in an analysis of the five latest opinion polls conducted in late February and March, all of which signal a significant victory for Tisza. If the party meets these expectations, it could mark a turning point in Hungary's political dynamics and its relationship with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)