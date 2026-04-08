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Tisza Party Set to Secure Parliamentary Dominance in Hungary

Hungary's opposition party Tisza is projected to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the upcoming election. This victory would empower the party to amend the constitution and critical laws, unlocking access to European Union funds. The forecast, based on recent opinion polls, suggests Tisza could win 138 to 142 out of 199 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:59 IST
Tisza Party Set to Secure Parliamentary Dominance in Hungary
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian political landscape is poised for a significant shift as projections indicate the opposition party, Tisza, is on track to win a two-thirds majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This development could potentially reshape Hungary's legal and constitutional frameworks.

According to a forecast by the polling agency Median, Tisza is projected to secure between 138 and 142 seats in the 199-member parliament. This strong showing would enable the party to implement substantial changes, particularly those necessary to access European Union funds, which have been a point of contention.

The projection is grounded in an analysis of the five latest opinion polls conducted in late February and March, all of which signal a significant victory for Tisza. If the party meets these expectations, it could mark a turning point in Hungary's political dynamics and its relationship with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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