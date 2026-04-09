Cong to hold CWC meeting Friday to discuss govt's move to amend women's quota law, proposed delimitation exercise, West Asia issue: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong to hold CWC meeting Friday to discuss govt's move to amend women's quota law, proposed delimitation exercise, West Asia issue: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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