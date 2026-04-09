At rally in Birbhum's Suri, PM says special inquiry will be initiated against facilitators of infiltration after BJP wins in Bengal.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
At rally in Birbhum's Suri, PM says special inquiry will be initiated against facilitators of infiltration after BJP wins in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Bengal
- election
- infiltration
- security
- PM
- West Bengal
- facilitators
- Suri
- Birbhum
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