Chief minister's health scheme in Bengal to be integrated with Centre's Ayushman Bharat for free medical treatment to poor: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:37 IST
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Chief minister's health scheme in Bengal to be integrated with Centre's Ayushman Bharat for free medical treatment to poor: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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