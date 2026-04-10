People are suffering, but Mamata is more interested in making her nephew next CM of Bengal: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
People are suffering, but Mamata is more interested in making her nephew next CM of Bengal: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies
Navigating the Future Battlefield: India's Leap into Multi-Domain Warfare
Ukrainian Farmers Battle Rising Costs Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
King Sihamoni's Health Battle: A Royal Journey Through Prostate Cancer
Congress Candidate Faces Legal Battle Over Election Booth Assembly