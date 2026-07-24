Italy's Political Shift: Rise of Futuro Nazionale and the Impact on Giorgia Meloni

Futuro Nazionale, a new far-right movement in Italy led by Roberto Vannacci, gains traction, jeopardizing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election. Hitting 7.6% support, it challenges coalition dynamics as Vannacci's populist agenda attracts voters from Meloni's party and the League, stirring potential alliance debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:18 IST
Italy's Political Shift: Rise of Futuro Nazionale and the Impact on Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's new far-right political movement, Futuro Nazionale, is gaining notable traction according to a recent opinion survey released on Friday. The party, launched in February by former army general Roberto Vannacci, is drawing support away from the country's ruling coalition, complicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's prospects for re-election next year.

Futuro Nazionale now ranks as Italy's fifth most popular political party, surging to a 7.6% approval rating, up more than a percentage point since July. The party is outpacing the League and closing in on Forza Italia within Meloni's coalition, a notable shift that, according to YouTrend chief Lorenzo Pregliasco, has drastically narrowed previously wider gaps in voter support.

The rise of Vannacci's platform, which promotes hard-right populist policies including remigration and traditional family values, cuts into support for Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which remains the most popular at 26.4% despite a recent dip. As coalition dynamics are continuously challenged, discussions around a potential alliance between Vannacci and Meloni remain speculative, amid mixed reactions within the broader right-wing and opposition landscapes.

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